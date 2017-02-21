Our Lady's School in Sulphur will be closed Thursday
Two inmates of Allen Correctional Center in Kinder have been injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Deputy Ricky Johnson says one inmate suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Rapides General.
