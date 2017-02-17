Newsmaker of the Week: Ryan and Laney King

Baton Rouge couple Ryan and Laney King hope their new smartphone tool-called the Crawfish App-will help solve the long-held dilemma for crawfish consumers in south Louisiana: Where is the best, cheapest crawfish in the Capital City? Anyone can add crawfish vendors, and currently there are around 300 vendors on the app in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Houma, New Orleans and Covington, and the surrounding areas. Every Thursday, the Kings call up each vendor and find out the prices for the weekend for both live and boiled crawfish and update the pricing on the app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.