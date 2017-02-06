Men sentenced for illegally taking ov...

Men sentenced for illegally taking over 500 alligator eggs

The Times-Picayune reports the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Sunday 48-year-old Paul Canik of Grand Chenier and 25-year-old Christopher Trahan of Lake Charles were sentenced late last month. Both were ticketed in 2015 after officials said Canik collected the eggs from property not covered by his permit.

