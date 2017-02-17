Lubbock-Cooper ISD breaks ground on new elementary campus

WELSH, LA - State Police has released dashcam video of Monday's bizarre incident with horses loose on Interstate 10. Three horses were released - by a cow who broke their gate - and ran free on I-10 near Welsh Monday morning. Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said they were corralled within 15 minutes thanks to a few cowboys and cowgirls who stopped to help while authorities directed traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.