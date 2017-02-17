LSU's Industrial Innovation Center helps the 'Louisiana Chemical Corridor' come to fruition
In 2015, the federal government designated roughly 25 south Louisiana parishes-stretching from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge and down to New Orleans-as the "Louisiana Chemical Corridor." details in a feature from the current issue, it's one of 24 Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnerships across the U.S. Unfortunately, no federal dollars came with the label.
