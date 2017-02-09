Louisiana Christian singer Lauren Dai...

Louisiana Christian singer Lauren Daigle up for 2nd Grammy nomination

When Lauren Daigle arrives at the Grammy Awards this weekend, the strong, smokey-voiced singer will stand out amongst her fellow Louisianian nominees hoping to bring home a victory. She'll represent the state along with musicians like Roddie Romero, Kenny Neal and Lil Wayne, but she's doing so in a category not often associated with the region: Contemporary Christian music.

