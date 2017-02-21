LEDA hosts job fair
The event was held at the Cajundome, and included employers from Lake Charles to Lafayette meeting with hopefuls in the energy, construction and manufacturing fields. Companies participating at the event are hiring for industrial positions across south Louisiana, including: pipefitter, electrician, ironworker, painter, equipment operator, scaffolders, welder, instrument technician, carpenter, and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC