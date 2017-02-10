LCPD: Shots fired at McKinley Street home where resident was unable to pay for illegal drugs
Shots were fired toward a house in the 3400 block of McKinley Street after the resident was unable to pay for illegal drugs he smoked earlier that day, authorities said. The Lake Charles Police Department was called to the home at 8:23 p.m., Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.
