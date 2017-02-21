LC Outback not affected by recent announcement of closures
Lake Charles Outback Steakhouse Managing Partner Robert Newmaster confirmed via phone that the Derek Drive location will not be affected by the recent announcement by its parent company, Bloomin' Brands of Tampa, to close 43 underperforming restaurants in it Q4 earning statement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC