Lake Charles J.C. Penney not affected by recent announcement of closures
Prien Lake Mall Director Nikkie Buxton confirmed via email that the J.C. Penney store in Lake Charles will not be affected by the recent announcement by the company to close about 130 to 140 stores and two distribution facilities. The retailer plans to release a full list of planned closures in mid-March pending notification of all affected personnel.
