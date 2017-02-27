Lake Charles Boy Scout hospitalized after vehicle-related accident
A Lake Charles Boy Scout is in a Houston-area hospital after a vehicle-related accident while on a troop outing. Austin Scott Fruge, a member of Troop 107 in Lake Charles, was severely injured in an accident, according to the Calcasieu Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
