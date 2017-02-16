Kimberly Britt, from previous arrest

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms that an arrest has been made in an arson that occurred last week. Kimberly Britt, 51, has been arrested for starting a fire at 21345 Lake Haven Road on February 7. She has only been arrested on this one charge of arson, but officials say she is a suspect in other arsons in the area, the Henderson Co.

