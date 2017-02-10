Governor asks for federal disaster de...

Governor asks for federal disaster declaration

Saturday

Governor John Bel Edwards asks President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration in several parishes hit by Tuesday's tornado outbreak. "These storms caused another setback for our citizens, but given the amount of devastation they are facing, their resources are limited and the federal government's assistance is needed to help them rebuild," said Gov. Edwards.

