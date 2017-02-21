Get your child seat checked
On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free child passenger safety seat checks in Lake Charles. These checks will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.
