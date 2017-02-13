Four women accused of shooting, armed robbery of Westlake man
During the initial investigation, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies learned that on Jan. 28, several women entered the victim's residence, took his wallet, shot him and then fled the scene, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
