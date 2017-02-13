Four women accused of shooting, armed...

Four women accused of shooting, armed robbery of Westlake man

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

During the initial investigation, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies learned that on Jan. 28, several women entered the victim's residence, took his wallet, shot him and then fled the scene, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan 27 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan 23 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan '17 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC