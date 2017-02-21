First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers at times, especially during the morning hours

Temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning, with most areas in at least the middle to upper 60s and already some rain on the radar. Through the morning commute, expect some quick showers popping up randomly at any time thanks to an upper level disturbance passing over the area, with the heaviest thunderstorm activity confined to the northern and north central portions of the state through the morning hours.

