First Alert Forecast: Scattered showe...

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers at times, especially during the morning hours

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Temperatures are starting off much warmer this morning, with most areas in at least the middle to upper 60s and already some rain on the radar. Through the morning commute, expect some quick showers popping up randomly at any time thanks to an upper level disturbance passing over the area, with the heaviest thunderstorm activity confined to the northern and north central portions of the state through the morning hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan 27 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan '17 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC