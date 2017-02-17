First Alert Forecast: Rain and a few ...

First Alert Forecast: Rain and a few storms re-entering SW Louisiana this morning

Radar continues to indicate developing pockets of showers and a few thunderstorms over SE Texas moving back into Southwest Louisiana for the 8:00 a.m. hour with a couple of stronger storms over the lakes region of SE Texas near Jasper that will move into Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes throughout the morning hours. The northern storm is the stronger of the two, producing numerous lightning strikes, heavy rain and possibly some small hail and will be moving into western Vernon Parish around 7:30 a.m. and into DeRidder by 8:00 a.m. as it moves SE around 30 mph.

