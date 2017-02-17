First Alert Forecast: Rain and a few storms re-entering SW Louisiana this morning
Radar continues to indicate developing pockets of showers and a few thunderstorms over SE Texas moving back into Southwest Louisiana for the 8:00 a.m. hour with a couple of stronger storms over the lakes region of SE Texas near Jasper that will move into Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes throughout the morning hours. The northern storm is the stronger of the two, producing numerous lightning strikes, heavy rain and possibly some small hail and will be moving into western Vernon Parish around 7:30 a.m. and into DeRidder by 8:00 a.m. as it moves SE around 30 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC