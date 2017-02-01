First Alert Forecast: Morning fog, sh...

First Alert Forecast: Morning fog, showers later in the day, cooler Friday

KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Plan for some extra time on those longer commutes this morning as fog continues to rear its ugly head across a large portion of Southwest Louisiana, riding in on calmer winds and the higher moisture content that has returned with temperatures in the 50s. Through the day look for more clouds than sunshine as temperatures warm up through the 60s and back into the 70s ahead of a weak cool front that will continue to push in through northern portions of the state through the morning and on into Southwest Louisiana later this afternoon and evening.

Lake Charles, LA

