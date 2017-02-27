Fire didn't stop Lake Charles Mardi Gras parades Saturday
It was a beautiful day for not one but two parades as crowds gathered in downtown Lake Charles this Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Krewe of Omega parade and Krewe of Barkus parade. This year's grand marshal for the Krewe of Omega parade was Margaret M. Jackson, who shared her enthusiasm for the big event.
