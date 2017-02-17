FEMA says all MHUs are on their intended sites

O'Neal's Feeders Supply in DeRidder recently completed the sale of its family-owned corporation to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan - meaning its 30-plus employees will maintain local ownership of the business. O'Neal's Feeders Supply in DeRidder recently completed the sale of its family-owned corporation to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan - meaning its 30-plus employees will maintain local ownership of the business.

