Eunice bull fighter works final rodeo...

Eunice bull fighter works final rodeo Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Saturday marks the final night for the 78th annual rodeo, but it's also the final night for one Eunice bull fighter Kenny Bergeron. "I was 15 the first time I fought bulls, and I had a bull catch me and throw me up in the air, said Bergeron."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan 27 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan 23 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC