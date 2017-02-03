Eunice bull fighter works final rodeo Saturday
Saturday marks the final night for the 78th annual rodeo, but it's also the final night for one Eunice bull fighter Kenny Bergeron. "I was 15 the first time I fought bulls, and I had a bull catch me and throw me up in the air, said Bergeron."
