Equipment begins arriving for $3B chemical plant near Lake Charles
Seven months after Axiall and Lotte Chemical broke ground on a $3 billion ethane cracker and adjacent chemical plant in Westlake the project's first shipment of major equipment arrived. reports the cargo, shipped from South Korea on Dec. 29, arrived on Friday at the Port of Lake Charles, where it was loaded onto a barge that traveled up Bayou d'Inde to the project's newly constructed barge slip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC