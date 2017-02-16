Equipment begins arriving for $3B chemical plant near Lake Charles

Seven months after Axiall and Lotte Chemical broke ground on a $3 billion ethane cracker and adjacent chemical plant in Westlake the project's first shipment of major equipment arrived. reports the cargo, shipped from South Korea on Dec. 29, arrived on Friday at the Port of Lake Charles, where it was loaded onto a barge that traveled up Bayou d'Inde to the project's newly constructed barge slip.

