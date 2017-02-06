CPSO: Texas man arrested for attempted first-degree murder

A Texas man is in custody after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home on Sharon Street in Lake Charles. Deputies learned Kevin S. Edwards, 36, of Orange, Texas, shot a man who was inside the residence by shooting through the bathroom window around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

