Convicted sex offender arrested again for molesting little girls
A man convicted a dozen years ago for molesting children has been arrested again, this time accused of molesting two girls, ages 9 and 10. Robert L. Lognion, 57, of Lake Charles was booked with aggravated crime against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Lake Charles Police say. Lognion, who lives at 1115 Lake Ridge Lane in Lake Charles, is accused of inappropriately touching the two girls while they were visiting his home, Lake Charles Police say.
