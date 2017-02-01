City council finalizes ordinance pavi...

City council finalizes ordinance paving the way for Uber, Lyft services

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Lake Charles City Council members on Wednesday approved an ordinance to allow ride-booking companies like Uber or Lyft to make their way to Lake Charles. The council voted through the ordinance in October but had a few minor amendments that were deferred from last month to the council's Feb. 1 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan 27 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan 23 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC