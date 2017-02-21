Chili at Pronia's Deli and Bakery in Lake Charles
Although, Southwest Louisiana's weather doesn't necessarily match up with the winter-favorite dish, local restaurants still serve up hot bowls of chili. At family owned and operated Pronia's Deli and Bakery in Lake Charles, located at 3101 Kirkman Street, you can find homemade chili.
