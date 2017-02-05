BWW Review: Caroline, or Change at Round House Theatre

When I saw CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway in 2004, it became clear to me that there was something special and a little bit different about it compared to the slew of other contemporary musicals that entered into the commercial theatre landscape around that same time. Featuring Jeanine Tesori 's most complex, intricate, and stylistically varied music to date; the esteemed Tony Kushner 's intelligent book and lyrics; and a tremendous cast, I was immediately captivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.