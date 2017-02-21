Alliance for Affordable Energy keeping an eye on Entergy's plans for new Westlake power plant
Entergy Louisiana applied to the Louisiana Public Service Commission on Nov. 2 for approval to construct the Lake Charles Power Station, a nearly 1,000-megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine facility. In its application, Entergy says its need for significant amounts of long-term capacity will continue to increase over the next decade because of load growth and unit deactivations.
