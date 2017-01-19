With Wednesday's arrest, Lake Charles Police Department makes...
On Wednesday, November 30th, 2016, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to 3046 Opelousas Street, in reference to a man being shot. Upon Officers arrival, Officers discovered Phillip Babineaux had been shot and unconscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC