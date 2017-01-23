White House Press Briefing
A Ragley man pleaded guilty as charged to drugs, weapons and theft charges Monday in Beauregard Parish. The charges against Cecil McArthur Jr., 55, stemmed from an arrest in connection with a shooting in Ragley on Black Friday in 2015.
