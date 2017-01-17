VA says 'beam signing' signifies progress on veterans clinic
It was a milestone on Wednesday for local veterans as VA officials had what they call a "beam signing" at the site of the new clinic under construction. Many of those who looked forward to a Lake Charles Veterans Clinic did not live to see it - like the late Pierre Fontenot who served in the Philippines, Okinawa and Korea.
