USS Orleck wins reprieve from scrap yard with $25K grant
The American Press reports the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury granted organizers $25,000 in November that is being used for parts and other maintenance. The grant should allow the ship to remain in Lake Charles and make ends meet in 2017 while organizers try to figure out its next location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Some People
|4
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC