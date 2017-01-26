U-Haul rentals suggest Louisiana gain...

U-Haul rentals suggest Louisiana gained residents in 2016

Louisiana ranked 8th on U-Haul's list of 2016 Growth States, which tracks those states that saw net gains in the number of trucks arriving versus leaving. Keeping track of where Americans move is a tough science.

