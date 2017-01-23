Trump order could invigorate push for Louisiana pipeline project
President Donald Trump's executive order to move forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines could strengthen the push for a pipeline project from Lake Charles to the New Orleans area. Trump signed five executive orders on Tuesday that would advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, suggesting that 28,000 jobs were at stake.
