Train hits 18-wheeler in East Baton Rouge Parish
It happened on US 61, north of Thomas Road, just outside the Baker city limits around 2:30 a.m. If your eyes are feeling itchy, burning, irritated or looking red, there is a good chance you have what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports highly contagious pink eye is making the rounds in childcare and school settings again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Mon
|Cajuncrawler
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC