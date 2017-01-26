Suddenlink store in Sulphur closing soon

Suddenlink store in Sulphur closing soon

18 hrs ago

Earlier this week, Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan received a letter from Suddenlink, letting him know that its Sulphur location would be closing soon because of declining customer visits. "Most of the time, there's either one or two people working and there's lines so I don't know if that's accurate or not," said Duncan.

