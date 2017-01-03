Storms push across South, damaging bu...

Storms push across South, damaging buildings, cutting power

Monday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A line of severe thunderstorms moved out of Texas and across the South on Monday, bringing flash flooding, power outages and wind damage. Wind damage was reported in a band across central Louisiana and into southern Mississippi, although no injuries or deaths were immediately reported.

Lake Charles, LA

