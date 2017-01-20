Speed -- and caution -- urged on Loui...

Speed -- and caution -- urged on Louisiana's 50-year plan to save its coast

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Now that four public hearings have been held on Louisiana's new $50 billion, 50-year plan to save its southern flank, staff at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority turn to tweaking the draft before presenting it to agency's governing board for a vote. The last of the hearings, held in Wednesday night in Mandeville , ended with several calls for speed and caution in completing the plan's 120 projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) 1 hr anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan 23 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 27 at 9:53AM CST

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC