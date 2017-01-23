Some residents concerned about pink water coming out of faucets
"All chemicals should be treated with some caution" is the warning of the McNeese Department Head of Chemistry Kiran Boggauarapu. On Monday, some Lake Charles residents found pink water coming out of their faucets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|15 hr
|Cajuncrawler
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC