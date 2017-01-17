Ride-share companies could soon be in...

Ride-share companies could soon be in Lake Charles

21 hrs ago

Lake Charles City Council members approved the ordinance in October but have a few additions that were supposed to be considered Wednesday. While Lake Charles doesn't have ride-share companies like Uber or Lyft just yet, Roach said the city is paving the way for them to come.

