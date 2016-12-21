Report: Louisiana family says Hatchimal toys curse in their sleep
A Louisiana mother says the Hatchimals her daughter received for Christmas talk in their sleep -- and the conversation is occasionally R-rated, according to a report by KPLC in Lake Charles. Vinton resident Frances Rodriguez said she and other family members have heard the toys use obscenities, causing her to limit her daughter's play time with the Hatchimals.
