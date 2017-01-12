Qualifying Day 1: Eight sign up to ru...

Qualifying Day 1: Eight sign up to run for Lake Charles mayor

14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

As the first day of qualifying drew to a close, eight men had signed up to run for mayor of Lake Charles. All but one of those who qualified already have put up campaign signs around town.

