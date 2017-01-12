Police respond to possible drive-by s...

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting on N. 48th St. in Baton Rouge

17 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A 26-year-old Lake Charles has been identified as the suspect in Monday morning's high-speed pursuit, which ended in a crash on Pete Manena Road in Sulphur, according to authorities. Sulphur Chief Police Lewis Coats said the suspect, Monaishea Trahmonne Minix was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession and distribution of CDS schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm in proximity of... A 26-year-old Lake Charles has been identified as the suspect in Monday morning's high-speed pursuit, which ended in a crash on Pete Manena Road in Sulphur, according to authorities.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 12 at 10:03AM CST

Lake Charles, LA

