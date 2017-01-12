Pictures of Missing Children & Suspect

Pictures of Missing Children & Suspect

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Houston. Police are looking for Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isa Frausto, 5. They were last seen on Tuesday, January 10th.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 12 at 10:03AM CST

