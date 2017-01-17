Photo of one of the suspects. Photo Courtesy: Cpso

On Sunday, January 15 at 11:00 p.m., deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Reserve Division were conducting routine business checks when they observed the doors open at a local car dealership in Lake Charles. During the investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance footage which captured four men entering the dealership from the back, earlier the same day at 8:00 a.m. The suspects forced their way into the dealership and damaged several interior and exterior doors.

