Obama Commutes 330 More Sentences, In...

Obama Commutes 330 More Sentences, Including 4 in Acadiana

Ville Platte, LA Offense: Distribution of cocaine base ; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 300 month's imprisonment; five year's supervised release Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment. James Marcus LeBlanc - Lake Charles, LA Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base ; Western District of Louisiana Sentence: 120 months imprisonment; eight years' supervised release Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 19, 2017.

