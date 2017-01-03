Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member takes oath of office
Republican Jimmy Genovese, formerly an appeals court judge, was sworn in Tuesday to the seven-member high court at a ceremony in his hometown of Opelousas. He'll represent Louisiana's 3rd District, covering the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Some People
|4
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC