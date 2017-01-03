New, 100,000-square-foot Kroger set to open this spring
It's been the buzz for weeks. The one thing folks in South Lake Charles want to know is "what's the progress on the new Kroger?" The company said residents aren't just in for a new grocery store, they're in for "a food-centric shopping experience" to open sometime this spring on Country Club Road, just west of Nelson Road.
