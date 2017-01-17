Mystery deepens after federal judge r...

Mystery deepens after federal judge removes herself from more cases in Louisiana

The mystery behind unusual happenings in a federal judge's courtroom is deepening: The judge has removed herself from more than two dozen cases since a trial she presided over abruptly ended last month, court records show. The chief judge for the Western District of Louisiana has transferred at least 27 cases from U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to another judge since late December, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

