MLNG And VGS Sign HOA For Sales To KGLNGT Terminal In India

Jaunary 23, 2017 Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is pleased to advise that its 100% owned subsidiary, Magnolia LNG, LLC , has signed a Heads of Agreement with Vessel Gasification Solutions, Inc. in relation to the Magnolia LNG Project, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States . The non-binding HOA provides for a 20 year Free-on-Board Sale and Purchase Agreement of up to 4 million metric tonnes per annum .

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.