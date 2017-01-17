MLNG And VGS Sign HOA For Sales To KGLNGT Terminal In India
Jaunary 23, 2017 Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is pleased to advise that its 100% owned subsidiary, Magnolia LNG, LLC , has signed a Heads of Agreement with Vessel Gasification Solutions, Inc. in relation to the Magnolia LNG Project, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States . The non-binding HOA provides for a 20 year Free-on-Board Sale and Purchase Agreement of up to 4 million metric tonnes per annum .
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC