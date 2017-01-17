MLNG And VGS Sign HOA For Sales To KG...

MLNG And VGS Sign HOA For Sales To KGLNGT Terminal In India

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

Jaunary 23, 2017 Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is pleased to advise that its 100% owned subsidiary, Magnolia LNG, LLC , has signed a Heads of Agreement with Vessel Gasification Solutions, Inc. in relation to the Magnolia LNG Project, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States . The non-binding HOA provides for a 20 year Free-on-Board Sale and Purchase Agreement of up to 4 million metric tonnes per annum .

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
Turner Industries Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 23 at 11:26AM CST

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC